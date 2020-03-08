Arvind Tiwari elected Indore Press Club president

Indore: Maa Saraswati Patrakar Samuh swept the Indore Press Club elections with Arvind Tiwari getting elected as president of Indore Press Club on Sunday. He has been elected consecutively for the second time. Hemant Sharma won the post of General Secretary.

Press Club Elections Most of the candidates of Maa Saraswati Patrakar Samuh won the election including Deepak Kardam (722) and Pradeep Joshi (419) as Vice Presidents, Sanjay Tripathi (532) of the same panel won the post of Treasurer.

From the Maa Saraswati panel, Abhishek Mishra (512) won the post of secretary beating Mahendra Songira by 114 votes and Priyanka Pandey (528) won the post of female representative, beating Naaz Patel.

Five out of six executive members’ post was won by Arvind Tiwari’s Maa Saraswati Pratakar Samuh including Ankur Jaiswal (770) with highest number of votes followed by Karishma Kotwal (625), Praveen Barnale (561), Vipin Neema (519) and Rahul Vavikar (480) while the rival panel’s Abhay Tiwari (507) managed to bag a executive member’s post.