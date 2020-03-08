International Women's Day 2020: Women appointed as sanitary inspectors for first time in Indore

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation promoted five women sanitation workers to the post of sanitation inspector on Sunday. It is for the first time in city’s municipal history that women have been appointed as sanitary inspectors.

Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh said 7,500 sweepers are employed in the city of whom 50 percent are women. The IMC has provided them e-bike scooters for supervision of wards.

Besides, Corporation organised a health check-up camp where a team of doctors examined blood pressure and sugar level of more than 300 women sanitary workers who were also gifted steel tiffin boxes. The camps were organised in MOG Lines, Basketball Complex and Imli Bazar area.

IMC takes them to watch movie: IMC in association with Prayas Samaj Sansthan, arranged movie tickets for its more than 100 women workers. They watched Hindi film, Panga, at Velocity III Miraj Cinemas on Sunday morning.