Application window for special PSC-2019 mains opens today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to open an online window for submission of applications for special state service main exam-2019 scheduled in April on Monday.

The window will remain open till February 22.

MPPSC is going to hold a special main examination for only 2,721 reserved category candidates, who had cleared the state service prelims exam-2019 in the revised results. As many as 1,918 candidates, who had cleared the state service main exam-2019 mains earlier, need not have to take this special exam. Admit cards will be issued on April 10.

The exam will be held from April 15 to April 20 in 10 cities Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Barwani, Ratlam, Shahdol, Chhindwara and Satna.

The State service preliminary exam-2019 was held in 2020 as per 2015 Rules. The results, however, were declared as per the amended Rules of 2020.

Later, the main exam was also conducted last year. Following a petition, the High Court had declared amended Rules of 2020 ultra vires and directed MPPSC to declare revised results of preliminary exams.

After declaring revised results, MPPSC had announced plans to hold main exams once again for all candidates.

Those already selected in 2019 moved court after which the ruling came for holding a special main exam for candidates declared selected in the revised results.

According to the High Court order, on the basis of the results of the two examinations (old main exam and special exam which is to be conducted), a fresh list of selected candidates in terms of Recruitment Rules, 2015 for interview will be prepared by merging and normalising the two lists as per the process adopted by the MPPSC on previous occasions.

