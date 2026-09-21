APMC Staff Protest Against Secretary, Halt Crop Auction In MP’s Bhikangaon | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Tension between employees and the administration at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Bhikangaon, surfaced on Monday when staff members protested against the working style of secretary Jamna Mandloi.

The protest halted the auction of agricultural produce for nearly an hour, leaving farmers and traders waiting.

Employees alleged that promoted staff members had not been given duties according to their new positions.

As per a July 10 order of the Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board, seven employees were promoted from sub-inspector to market inspector, while Radheshyam Chaudhary was promoted from peon to assistant grade-3.

Staff members said clear duty orders had not been issued despite repeated requests.

Employees also objected to market inspectors being assigned auction-related duties instead of inspection and monitoring work.

They alleged that outsourced guards, peons and employees from other cadres were being given system IDs for preparing online contracts and deal sheets.

Staff members further alleged that responsibilities of key branches were assigned to employees despite the Board revoking their previous in-charge assignments through an Aug 17 order.

They also alleged preferential treatment to certain employees. Secretary Jamna Mandloi said duties had been assigned to all employees according to the operational requirements of the market.

She added that the officer-in-charge had also been informed about the matter.