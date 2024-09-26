 APATHY | Institutions Struggle With Inadequate Water Supply & Broken Infrastructure For Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAPATHY | Institutions Struggle With Inadequate Water Supply & Broken Infrastructure For Years

APATHY | Institutions Struggle With Inadequate Water Supply & Broken Infrastructure For Years

The schools were promised essential facilities, including drinking water through a project initiated three years ago.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
article-image

Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity company has issued a stern warning to the block education officer of Udaygarh, demanding the payment of unpaid electricity bills totalling Rs 44 lakh for 180 government primary and secondary schools. The demand has sparked outrage and confusion among school officials as many of these schools have been struggling with inadequate water supply and broken infrastructure for years.

The schools were promised essential facilities, including drinking water through a project initiated three years ago. Funded by the government and executed by Jobat contractors under the PHE department, the project aimed to provide water tanks and electric motor connections to ensure access to clean drinking water for students.

Read Also
Residents Rally Against Demolition Of 37-Year-Old Indira Garden For Shopping Complex, Cite...
article-image

However, these facilities have remained largely unused with many structures either abandoned or in disrepair, leaving students reliant on hand pumps after their mid-day meals. Despite the government's substantial investment in these facilities, students have been deprived of basic drinking water access. The recent letter from the electricity department, demanding payment for connections that are non-functional, raises serious questions about accountability and the management of public funds.

In response to the electricity company's demand, the BEO has instructed school in-charges to collect the necessary funds within three days and report back. However, many are left wondering how they can justify paying for services that are not being rendered. Efforts to obtain clarity from the PHE department regarding the contractors and financial expenditures have so far yielded no results. This situation has ignited frustration among educators, calling for immediate action to address the water supply crisis and clarify the status of the electricity bills.

FPJ Shorts
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Raps State For Lack Of Communication To Committee
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Raps State For Lack Of Communication To Committee
Thane: Undertaker Introduces Hybrid Funeral Method With Shroud Burial In Reusable Coffin Amid Growing Trend
Thane: Undertaker Introduces Hybrid Funeral Method With Shroud Burial In Reusable Coffin Amid Growing Trend
Maharashtra: CBI Probe Into ₹525 Crore Cox & Kings Loan Default
Maharashtra: CBI Probe Into ₹525 Crore Cox & Kings Loan Default
Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader TS Singh Deo Meets Prisoners Of Kawardha Case At Jail
Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader TS Singh Deo Meets Prisoners Of Kawardha Case At Jail

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

APATHY | Institutions Struggle With Inadequate Water Supply & Broken Infrastructure For Years

APATHY | Institutions Struggle With Inadequate Water Supply & Broken Infrastructure For Years

Residents Rally Against Demolition Of 37-Year-Old Indira Garden For Shopping Complex, Cite...

Residents Rally Against Demolition Of 37-Year-Old Indira Garden For Shopping Complex, Cite...

City Council’s PIC Meeting Approves Key Infrastructure Enhancements

City Council’s PIC Meeting Approves Key Infrastructure Enhancements

Indore: Crime Branch Returns 64 Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones To Their Owners

Indore: Crime Branch Returns 64 Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones To Their Owners

Deadline Approaches: GST Data Older Than September 2017 Will Be Removed From Portal Starting October...

Deadline Approaches: GST Data Older Than September 2017 Will Be Removed From Portal Starting October...