APATHY | Institutions Struggle With Inadequate Water Supply & Broken Infrastructure For Years

Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity company has issued a stern warning to the block education officer of Udaygarh, demanding the payment of unpaid electricity bills totalling Rs 44 lakh for 180 government primary and secondary schools. The demand has sparked outrage and confusion among school officials as many of these schools have been struggling with inadequate water supply and broken infrastructure for years.

The schools were promised essential facilities, including drinking water through a project initiated three years ago. Funded by the government and executed by Jobat contractors under the PHE department, the project aimed to provide water tanks and electric motor connections to ensure access to clean drinking water for students.

However, these facilities have remained largely unused with many structures either abandoned or in disrepair, leaving students reliant on hand pumps after their mid-day meals. Despite the government's substantial investment in these facilities, students have been deprived of basic drinking water access. The recent letter from the electricity department, demanding payment for connections that are non-functional, raises serious questions about accountability and the management of public funds.

In response to the electricity company's demand, the BEO has instructed school in-charges to collect the necessary funds within three days and report back. However, many are left wondering how they can justify paying for services that are not being rendered. Efforts to obtain clarity from the PHE department regarding the contractors and financial expenditures have so far yielded no results. This situation has ignited frustration among educators, calling for immediate action to address the water supply crisis and clarify the status of the electricity bills.