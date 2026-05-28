Anti-Encroachment Drive Launched In Meghnagar Forest After Vishwa Hindu Parishad Protest Over Cow Slaughter Case | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Wednesday launched an anti-encroachment drive in the forest area of Meghnagar following warnings and protests by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders over alleged inaction after a cow slaughter incident reported in December 2025.

Teams from the revenue department, forest department and police reached the Sajeli Nania forest range with heavy deployment and cleared encroachments from forest land.

They used JCB machines to dig contour trenches and create water conservation structures in the affected area.

According to forest officials, nearly 27 people had allegedly encroached upon land in compartments 75, 76, 80 and 81 of the Meghnagar Rakhadiya forest range. Officials cleared the encroachments during the operation.

Senior forest officials, including the DFO, also inspected sensitive locations in the forest on foot.

The action came days after VHP leaders led by the Goraksha chief Sohan Vishwakarma and district president Azad Prem Singh Damor visited the site and expressed anger over alleged illegal religious structures and delayed action by authorities.

The SP directed police officials to intensify patrolling and prevent suspicious activities in the area.