Anti-encroachment drive in Sadar Bazar: Goli mar do mujhe, Bhind collector to shopkeeper

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media in which Bhind district collector Dr Satish Kumar is heard saying, Goli mar do mujhe (shoot me) while removing encroachment, on Sunday.

Unpleasant situation arose in Bhind when an anti-encroachment team of civic body and district administration reached Sadar Bazar to remove encroachment done by shopkeepers.

Superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that encroachments were being removed in Sadar Bazaar area where a road and footpath were to be constructed. Because of encroachments, development work was put on hold, he said.

The collector and the SP were present in anti-encroachment drive, which was opposed by local shopkeepers. The shopkeepers had held several meetings with the collector earlier. One of the shopkeepers raised objection evertime. He did it on Sunday too when removal squad reached Sadar Bazar.

As result, collector became upset and asked shopkeeper to shoot him. Goli mar do mujhe, he said. The SP who was standing nearby tried to calm down both of them. The SP added that no case has been registered in the case.

Meanwhile, Congress took a dig and stated that the bureaucrats worked under political pressure.

What can officer do in Shivraj Singh regime? There is Shivraj faction, Maharaj faction, Tomar faction. To whom officers should pay attention? They are under undue pressure of BJP leaders. How can an officer do justice to common people? Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Satyamev Jayate panel declares 2 remaining names in BHEL Thrift Society polls

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:08 AM IST