Antar Singh Arya to BJP workers: Ensure ‘My Booth is the Strongest Booth’

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Former Cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya met grassroot party workers to take stock of party’s organisational strength and also participated in booth expansion meetings at Jhopali village under Sendhwa.

Addressing the meeting, he connected with booth-level workers and strategized strengthening of the party. He said that every worker should aim for ‘My Booth is the Strongest Booth’ to win in the upcoming assembly elections.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal said that ahead of upcoming elections, leaders have been meeting with grassroot party workers to strengthen the party at the booth level. On similar lines, a former minister took stock of various polling booths and administered the oath "My Booth is the Strongest Booth". At booth no 1, women urged ban on sale of liquor in area. MP Representative Nilesh Agarwal, Sangram Singh Sisodia, Mandal President Bunty Jamre, Sarpanch Bhaidas Senani, and other party workers also attended the meeting.