 Antar Singh Arya to BJP workers: Ensure ‘My Booth is the Strongest Booth’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAntar Singh Arya to BJP workers: Ensure ‘My Booth is the Strongest Booth’

Antar Singh Arya to BJP workers: Ensure ‘My Booth is the Strongest Booth’

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal said that ahead of upcoming elections, leaders have been meeting with grassroot party workers to strengthen the party at the booth level

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 02:00 AM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Former Cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya met grassroot party workers to take stock of party’s organisational strength and also participated in booth expansion meetings at Jhopali village under Sendhwa.

Addressing the meeting, he connected with booth-level workers and strategized strengthening of the party. He said that every worker should aim for ‘My Booth is the Strongest Booth’ to win in the upcoming assembly elections.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal said that ahead of upcoming elections, leaders have been meeting with grassroot party workers to strengthen the party at the booth level. On similar lines, a former minister took stock of various polling booths and administered the oath "My Booth is the Strongest Booth". At booth no 1, women urged ban on sale of liquor in area. MP Representative Nilesh Agarwal, Sangram Singh Sisodia, Mandal President Bunty Jamre, Sarpanch Bhaidas Senani, and other party workers also attended the meeting.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Gang of thieves busted, stolen items worth Rs 25 Lakh seized in Sendhwa
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Community donation camps on Saheed Diwas in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Community donation camps on Saheed Diwas in Dhar

Antar Singh Arya to BJP workers: Ensure ‘My Booth is the Strongest Booth’

Antar Singh Arya to BJP workers: Ensure ‘My Booth is the Strongest Booth’

News Diary Mhow: Footballers protest against denial of high school ground

News Diary Mhow: Footballers protest against denial of high school ground

News Diary Dewas: Flag hoisting ceremony at Kela Devi Mandir

News Diary Dewas: Flag hoisting ceremony at Kela Devi Mandir

Indore: Praveer Sinha elected CII Western Region chairman

Indore: Praveer Sinha elected CII Western Region chairman