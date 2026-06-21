Angry Crowd Corners BJP MLA At Health Centre Inauguration Event In Jawad | FP photo

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA and former minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha faced sharp public anger in Bangred village of the Jawad Assembly constituency on Sunday, forcing him to leave a government programme midway after a heated argument and scuffle broke out between villagers and his security personnel.

Sakhlecha had arrived as the chief guest for the bhoomipujan ceremony of a newly constructed Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Community Health Centre, in the village.

As he began speaking about development works, villagers raised slogans against him.

According to reports, when the MLA asked villagers about their problems, they complained that the village's main road had remained in a dilapidated condition for a long time.

They questioned how patients would reach the new health centre during heavy rains and muddy conditions when there was no proper road leading to the facility.

Sakhlecha attempted to pacify the agitated crowd, but villagers accused him of seeking votes while ignoring their concerns after being elected.

During the exchange, he reportedly told the crowd to "shut up" and listen to him, even if they chose not to vote for him. The remark further inflamed tensions, with villagers continuing to raise slogans.

The crowd accused public representatives of neglect, alleging that leaders appear only during elections and disappear once in power.

As tensions escalated, villagers surrounded Sakhlecha's vehicle and blocked its movement when he attempted to leave the venue.

When security personnel tried to clear the way, a heated argument escalated into a scuffle, creating a chaotic situation at the venue.

Following intervention and persuasion by those present, the MLA's vehicle was eventually able to leave the spot. Attempts to contact Omprakash Sakhlecha for comment on the incident went unanswered.