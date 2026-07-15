 Angry Bull Jumps 7-Foot Gate, Creates Ruckus For 3 Hours At Khargone SP Office | VIDEO
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Angry Bull Jumps 7-Foot Gate, Creates Ruckus For 3 Hours At Khargone SP Office | VIDEO

An aggressive bull created chaos for nearly three hours at the Khargone SP office after entering the premises and chasing people. During rescue efforts, it jumped over a 7-foot gate, ran into a nearby market, and overturned two fruit carts and three motorcycles. Rescuers later caught the bull, which has been quarantined after veterinarians suspected it may have rabies.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
Angry Bull Jumps 7-Foot Gate, Creates Ruckus For 3 Hours At Khargone SP Office | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An aggressive bull stormed the Khargone SP office on Tuesday and created chaos for nearly three hours.

The incident began around 11:30 am at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office campus, where the animal started chasing people and attacking anyone who came close.

The bull reached the area near the Cyber Cell office inside the SP campus and remained aggressive for nearly two hours.

A video has surfaced showing the bull jumping over the main gate, estimated to be around 6 to 7 feet high, as it ran away from the SP office premises.

Watch the VIDEO below :

After receiving information, members of a cow protection group and the Animal Husbandry Department reached the spot to rescue it. However, the rescue attempt made the bull even more aggressive, and it started running across the SP office premises.

Then, the bull jumped over a 7-foot-high closed gate of the SP office and ran into a nearby market. It overturned two mango carts and three motorcycles, creating panic among shoppers and shopkeepers.

The market remained disturbed for nearly 30 minutes as people rushed to move out of its way.

The bull later entered the Municipal Council's pump house premises, where a team of cow rescuers, led by district president Satish Rathore, safely caught it using a rope within 30 minutes.

After being rescued, the bull was bathed to calm it down and was later shifted to a Kanji House under the supervision of veterinary doctors.

Doctors suspect the bull may have rabies and have kept it in quarantine for further observation.

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