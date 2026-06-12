Anganwadi Workers Protest Honourarium Cuts In Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Anganwadi workers and helpers affiliated with the Buland Awaaz Nari Shakti Anganwadi Karyakarta Sahayika Sangathan staged a protest in Mandsaur and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the local tehsildar.

Led by state and district patron Shyam Sonawat, the protesters gathered at Dashpur Kunj and marched to Gandhi Square. In the memorandum, they raised concerns over delayed honorarium payments and alleged deductions from their wages.

They also demanded implementation of a High Court order on gratuity benefits and payment of pending honorarium arrears with interest.

The workers highlighted problems caused by excessive paperwork, poor network connectivity that affects online data entry, and frequent notices issued by departmental officials.

The organisation demanded government employee status for Anganwadi workers, higher monthly honorariums, summer vacation benefits and separate allocations for stationery, mobile and data expenses.

District President Chaina Gurjar and several Anganwadi workers participated in the demonstration and urged the government to address their demands at the earliest.

Bus stand becoming centre of filth

Garbage accumulation and stray cattle have turned the city's main bus stand into a source of inconvenience for daily commuters, residents have alleged.

According to locals, nearby shopkeepers regularly dump waste behind the urinals in the bus stand complex, creating large heaps of garbage. Residents claim municipal sanitation workers do not clean the area regularly.

Citizens also reportedly dump fodder at the bus stand to feed cows instead of taking it to cow shelters. As a result, stray cattle frequently gather on the premises, disrupting traffic and raising safety concerns for passengers.

Resident Asad Ansari urged the municipal administration to remove the garbage behind the urinals and ensure regular cleaning. He also called for a special drive to shift stray cattle from the bus stand to designated shelters.