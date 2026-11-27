Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Aman Vaishnav inspected the Anganwadi centre at Dhaneria Kala Gram Panchayat on Friday under the Chief Minister’s Public Trust Campaign. Vaishnav reviewed the quality of nutritious food, midday meals, cleanliness and food distribution arrangements at the centre.

Expressing displeasure over inadequate lighting, he directed the district project officer to issue show-cause notices to the Anganwadi worker and supervisor. He also instructed officials to deduct 10 days’ salary from the concerned employees if found guilty during the investigation.

The CEO reviewed the health status of registered malnourished children, regular vaccinations, health check-ups and services provided to pregnant and lactating women.

He inspected samples of take-home rations and directed officials to ensure their distribution in prescribed quantities and quality. He stressed maintaining cleanliness, adequate lighting and other basic amenities at Anganwadi centres in accordance with government standards.

MP’s Neemuch Braces For Summer Water Crisis As Main Dam Runs Low, 3 MCM Extra Water Reserved

Scanty rainfall has raised fears of a drinking water crisis in Neemuch this summer, but the municipality said that it has reserved extra water and will not let a shortage occur. Shri Sitaram Jaju Sagar Dam, the city's main source, holds only 16 feet of water against its 21-foot capacity.