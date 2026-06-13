Anganwadi Relocation Plan Hits Space Crunch In Schools | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government's ambitious plan to relocate anganwadi centres from rented buildings to government schools is facing a serious reality check on the ground.

Despite clear directives to shift over 856 rent-based anganwadi centres in the district, only 16 have successfully been identified for relocation, exposing a massive gap between policy intent and ground-level execution.

A survey conducted within a one-kilometre radius of each anganwadi centre revealed a grim picture — most government schools are either too far away or have no vacant rooms.

The Women and Child Development Department has forwarded survey reports and available room details to the Bhopal headquarters, with final approval awaited before any shifting can begin.

The financial burden is staggering. The district runs 1,836 anganwadi centres, of which over 856 operate from privately rented buildings, costing the department approximately Rs 16 lakh every month in rent and electricity bills alone, at Rs 5,000 to 6,000 per centre.

Experts have raised serious concerns, warning that forcibly shifting anganwadis into already space-starved schools could adversely impact both children's education and anganwadi activities.

Particulars Details

Total anganwadi centres in the district

1,836

Centres operating from rented buildings

856+

Monthly rent and electricity cost per centre

Rs 5,000–6,000

Total monthly expenditure on rented centres

Approximately Rs 16 lakh

Purpose of expenditure

Rent and electricity bills