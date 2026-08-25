Andharwad Panchayat In MP's Jhabua Faces Corruption Allegations Over MGNREGA, Housing And Development Works | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers from Andharwad Gram Panchayat submitted a complaint to the collector during the public hearing, alleging corruption and irregularities in development works and government schemes.

They demanded a high-level and impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities.

The complainants alleged that several construction works and schemes have been shown as completed on paper, while some remain incomplete or are not visible on the ground.

They demanded verification of official records, payment details, muster rolls and physical inspection of the works.

The complaint covers the construction of a cremation ground, MGNREGA works, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Kapildhara Yojana, the tap water scheme and RCC roads.

Villagers alleged that funds were sanctioned and shown as spent on the cremation ground and RCC roads despite the works allegedly not being completed.

They also demanded scrutiny of labour attendance and payments under MGNREGA, housing scheme beneficiary payments, and the construction and payment records of Kapildhara Yojana.

Regarding the tap water scheme, they alleged that despite expenditure on pipelines, the village has not received regular water supply.

The villagers further claimed that information sought under the Right to Information Act from Janpad Panchayat Ranapur was not provided within the stipulated period.

They demanded action against officials or individuals found responsible if the allegations are established during the inquiry.