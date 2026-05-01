Ancient Shivlinga Surfaces During Excavation Work For Simhastha 2028 In Ujjain; Devotees Rush To Worship – Video

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large ancient Shivlingam was discovered during excavation work near the Mahakaleshwar Temple area in Ujjain on Thursday.

The Shivlinga surfaced during excavation work for a tunnel project-- which is part of preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

A video has surfaced showing a large ancient Shivlinga found during excavation work.

The footage clearly shows the uncovered Shivling along with the place where it was buried underground during digging for a ramp construction.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: During the ongoing construction for Simhastha 2028, a large Shivalinga was discovered while excavating near the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex in Ujjain



The discovery was made while heavy machinery was clearing land for the temple's expansion… pic.twitter.com/1avcIJGPnD — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

Officials said that the excavation was being done to build a ramp for entering the underground tunnel area. However, while digging for the ramp, workers unexpectedly found a large Shiva lingam buried underground.

A Side Engineer said, “At around 4 AM, when the temple doors were opened and the Shivling was found, the operator and engineer were also present. They immediately informed the temple authorities by phone.”

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Side Engineer Swarn Mahajan says, "At around 4 AM, when the temple doors were opened and the Shivling was found, the operator and the engineer were also present. At that time, they informed the temple by making a phone call..." https://t.co/SswKlTETah pic.twitter.com/UcLskM4mzQ — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2026

He added that a priest came soon after and performed 'puja' and 'abhishek' of the Shivling. After this, all construction work was stopped for now.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: During excavation work near Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, an ancient Shivling emerged from the ground, drawing devotees and chants of “Har Har Mahadev.” Authorities halted construction and informed the archaeological department after the discovery pic.twitter.com/dd3RYtTQFm — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2026

According to information, the site is near the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Authorities have informed the Archaeological Department, which will study the Shivling to determine its age and historical importance. The collector is also expected to visit the site, after which further decisions on the construction work will be taken.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ashish Sharma says, "... It is believed that Lord Shankar resides in every particle of this holy land. According to faith, when Lord Mahadev manifested here, all gods and goddesses also became present in this sacred… pic.twitter.com/0VwMBEdHYC — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2026

While digging, workers found the Shiva lingam made from a single stone buried deep underground.

As it was uncovered, devotees gathered in large amount and began chanting "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Shri Mahakal."

For now, the administration has stopped the construction work and informed the Archaeological Department. Experts will study the structure to determine its age and historical importance.

This discovery has led to a large number of devotees gathering there to offer prayers and have darshan.