Anant Chaturdashi 2026 In MP’s Sendhwa, Garoth, Nagda, Jaora And Alot Brings Overnight Tableaux And Ganesh Immersion Processions | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A grand procession of glittering tableaux marked Anant Chaturdashi celebrations in Sendhwa on Friday night, continuing the city's tradition dating back to the 1960s.

Rain delayed the start by around 30 minutes, with the procession continuing until 7 am.

More than 10 tableaux depicting religious themes, including episodes from the lives of Lord Shiva, Shri Krishna and Shri Ram, were presented.

Vikas Arya Mitra Mandal's Shri Krishna tableau and presentation on city development works emerged as major attractions.

Other tableaux depicted Mahakal 'Bhasma Aarti', Maa Narmada, Shri Ram-Janaki marriage, Sita Haran, Shri Krishna-Rukmini marriage, Lord Jagannath and Swami Ayyappa.

Youth danced to drums and DJ music at Motibag Chowk, while fireworks added to the celebrations.

Akhara performances by Yuva Bargunda Ekta Sangathan and Baba Ambedkar Yuva Shakti also attracted spectators throughout the night.

GAROTH: The 10-day Ganesh festival concluded in Garoth with devotion and celebrations on Anant Chaturdashi. Attractive tableaux and cultural programmes were organised across the city, drawing large crowds.

Artists portrayed Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Kalika Mata, while performers presented stunts. Processions continued until late at night. Ganesh idols were immersed in the Anjani River around 6 am after the final 'aarti'.

Police, administration, municipal employees and organising committees made arrangements for the celebrations.

NAGDA: Nagda Municipal Council began a new tradition after 79 years by honouring tableaux, Akharas, bands and drum groups participating in the Anant Chaturdashi procession from its stage in Birla Gram.

Municipal Council president Santosh OP Gehlot led the ceremony in the presence of MLA Tej Bahadur Singh Chauhan and other public representatives.

Gehlot said religious and cultural traditions were Nagda's identity and such events strengthened social unity while connecting younger generations with cultural heritage. Municipal officials and citizens attended.

JAORA: Ganesh immersion concluded peacefully in Jaora amid tight security and cooperation between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Police personnel were deployed across the city, while SP Amit Kumar inspected arrangements and directed personnel to remain vigilant.

Police detained 17 suspects and registered cases against five persons over allegedly inflammatory social media posts.

Muslim community leaders appealed for peace and monitored intersections, while Hindu organisations installed welcome gates.

The procession began from Palace Road around 8 pm and concluded peacefully. Singer Shahnaz Akhtar's 'bhajans' and the presence of two Mahamandaleshwars added to the celebrations.

ALOT: Ganesh idol immersion processions were taken out with devotion and enthusiasm on Anant Chaturdashi. Devotees chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ as processions continued till evening.

The Municipal Council collected idols from designated points and transported them to the Kshipra River for immersion.