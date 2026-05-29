Amul Parlour Brings Self-Reliance To Jhabua’s Youth | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A government self-employment scheme has helped a young tribal entrepreneur from Jhabua achieve financial independence and create employment for another person.

Arpit Machar, a resident of Ward No 16, Meghnagar Naka, has successfully established an Amul Parlour under the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Self-Employment Scheme and now earns around Rs 25,000 per month.

After completing his graduation, Arpit worked in the private sector but aspired to run his own business. To realise his dream, he approached the Tribal Finance and Development Corporation office in Jhabua and applied for financial assistance under the scheme.

His loan application was forwarded to the State Bank of India, Rajwada Branch, Jhabua, which sanctioned a loan of Rs five lakh.

Using the financial support, Arpit opened an Amul Parlour and gradually built a stable source of income. He has also employed one assistant.

Sharing his experience, Arpit said he once struggled to find a suitable job but has now become self-reliant through entrepreneurship.

He credited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Self-Employment Scheme for his success and encouraged unemployed tribal youth to take advantage of government schemes to start their own ventures.