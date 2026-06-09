Amrita Joshi Wins Rotary Woman Icon Award In Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned choreographer and creative director Amrita Joshi has been honoured with the Rotary Women Icon Award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to performing arts and her efforts to promote social change through art over the past 15 years.

The award acknowledges her work in women's empowerment, artistic excellence and her self-developed wellness system, 'Nritya Yoga', which combines movement and mindfulness to promote mental well-being and inner balance.

Joshi is also an active member of the Artist Committee of EEMA, the country's apex body for live entertainment and events, reflecting her growing influence in the arts and cultural sector.

Her achievements have earned international recognition as well. Recently, she served as Chief Judge, Creative Director and Choreographer for the RBI Cultural Showcase at the BRICS Summit 2026. She has also performed at the Indian Navy's National Navy Day celebrations.

Previously, Joshi was honoured with the Madhya Pradesh Ratna Alankaran by the MP Press Club.

Through her performances, she has showcased traditional Indian dance forms such as Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Ghoomar on global platforms.