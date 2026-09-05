Amid Rain & Protests, Ancient Khade Hanuman Idol Relocated In MP’s Ujjain Under Heavy Police Cover | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rains and protests, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) relocated ancient idol of Khade Hanuman backed by a heavy police presence, on Friday evening. However, idol of Taksali Ganesh could not be relocated.

Following continued protests, the UMC team arrived on Friday morning to relocate the idols from Khade Hanuman Mandir and Taksali Ganesh Mandir.

Under the UMC’s plan, the idols installed at the temple are being shifted to Tanki Chowk. Residents have demanded that Tanki Chowk be renamed 'Hanuman Chauraha' after the idol is installed there.

The UMC had previously attempted to remove the temple on Aug 30, but the operation could not proceed because of public opposition. During the protest, people associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal blocked the highway.

A large number of people also assembled on the temple premises and recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

The relocation of the Khade Hanuman and Taksali Ganesh temples, which fall within the Sati Gate-Chhatri Chowk road-widening area, was attempted again on Thursday night.

However, the operation had to be suspended because of rain. Work resumed on Friday afternoon.

The process of covering the Khade Hanuman idol with plastic to protect it continued until 1.30 am on Thursday night. Worship at the nearby Taksali Ganesh Temple is continuing as usual.

Work at the site near the water tank, where the idol is to be relocated, has not yet been completed. Although the walls of the temple under construction have been built, its roof is yet to be installed. Rain continued from Friday morning.

UMC workers began excavation around the Khade Hanuman Temple on Thursday afternoon. Work to excavate a sewer pipeline near the Taksali Ganesh Temple was already underway.

Khade Hanuman Temple priest Mahesh Bairagi said the documents provided by the UMC had been sent for legal examination. “If we are legally granted rights over the temple, we have no objection to its relocation near the water tank,” he said.

The priest’s family at the Taksali Ganesh Temple also said they had no objection to the relocation. They said they would cooperate if the documents were found to be in order.