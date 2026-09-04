Dogs Behind 86% Of Animal Bites; 735 Children Among Victims In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Animal-bite cases remained a major public health concern in Indore, with 4,676 people reporting to the Hukamchand Poly Clinic (Red Hospital) for treatment in August. Of these, 4,024 cases were linked to dog bites, making canines responsible for the overwhelming majority of incidents recorded during the month.

According to figures for Aug 1 to 31, the total number of victims included 2,961 men, 980 women and 735 children. Dog bites alone accounted for 2,603 men, 787 women and 634 children.

The August figures show that nearly 86% of all reported animal-bite cases were caused by dogs. While dog attacks dominated the statistics, the health facility also treated people bitten by cats, rats, monkeys and other animals.

A total of 311 cat-bite cases were reported in August, while 233 people suffered rat bites and 96 reported monkey bites. Another 12 cases involved other animals.

The data also highlight that children remain significantly exposed to animal attacks. Out of the 4,676 victims reported in August, 735 were children, with dogs alone accounting for 634 child victims.

The number of reported animal-bite cases was slightly higher in August compared with July, when 4,755 cases were registered. However, dog-bite cases in July stood at 4,118, which was higher than the August figure.

Officials associated with the anti-rabies treatment facility said people regularly arrive for vaccination after being bitten by animals. Dr Rupendra Kumar Patel, in-charge medical officer at Hukamchand Poly Clinic, said people often approach the centre after being bitten by animals, particularly during periods of increased animal activity.

Health officials have repeatedly stressed that people should not ignore even apparently minor bites or scratches. Immediate wound cleaning and timely anti-rabies vaccination are important after a potentially rabid animal bite.

Children remain a major concern

735 children sought treatment for animal bites in August.

Of these, 634 children were bitten by dogs, indicating that children made up a significant share of dog-bite victims.

Daily burden remains high

With 4,676 cases reported in 31 days, the city recorded an average of nearly 151 animal-bite cases every day at the facility.

August 2026 animal-bite data

Type of bite

Men

Women

Children

Total

Dog bite

2,603

787

634

4,024

Cat bite

145

99

67

311

Monkey bite

66

23

7

96

Rat bite

136

70

27

233

Other animal bites

11

1

0

12

Total

2,961

980

735

4,676

August 2026 animal-bite data

Type of bite

Men

Women

Children

Total

Dog bite

2,603

787

634

4,024

Cat bite

145

99

67

311

Monkey bite

66

23

7

96

Rat bite

136

70

27

233

Other animal bites

11

1

0

12

Total

2,961

980

735

4,676