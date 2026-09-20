Ambulance Gets Stuck In Mud, Pregnant Woman Carried To Hospital On Bullock Cart In MP's Khargone; Baby Stillborn | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman in Khargone’s Bhikangaon area had to be carried on a bullock cart and later taken on a two-wheeler after a 108 ambulance got stuck in mud on a kutcha road on Friday evening. The woman, identified as Shivani, was later taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where she delivered a stillborn baby girl. The incident took place in Mangiya Faliya of Pipliya panchayat, around two kilometres from Bhikangaon. According to villagers, the poor condition of the road made it difficult for the ambulance to reach the woman.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the woman being taken to the hospital on a bullock cart after the ambulance got stuck in the mud.

Watch Kargone VIRAL VIDEO below :

Ambulance Gets Stuck On Muddy Road

According to Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Vijay Verma, an ASHA worker, Rachna, reached Shivani at around 6:20 pm after being informed that she was having labour pain. The ASHA worker immediately called the 108 ambulance.

However, the ambulance could not reach Shivani’s home as it got stuck in mud on the unpaved road. With no way for the ambulance to move ahead, villagers carried Shivani on a bullock cart for around two kilometres until they reached the paved road.

She was then taken to the CHC on a two-wheeler and reached the hospital at around 7:20 pm.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, an ambulance got stuck in the mud. The pregnant woman was then taken 2 km on a bullock cart. Due to the delay in receiving medical care, the baby tragically died.



pic.twitter.com/3gskWAbYXX — Insight News India (@InsightNIndia) September 20, 2026

Baby Found To Have Died Before Delivery

Shivani delivered a baby girl at around 7:42 pm, but the child was stillborn. Doctors said the medical examination showed that the baby had died inside the womb around two to three days before delivery.

Dr Verma said the foetus showed signs that confirmed the death had happened before labour. He also said Shivani’s vital signs were normal and she was stable after the delivery.

According to the doctor, Shivani had not felt the baby move since Wednesday morning. He said there was no medical evidence to show that the baby’s death was caused by the journey on the bullock cart, as the foetus had already died before the incident.

Villagers Raise Road Issue

The incident has once again raised questions about the poor road connectivity in the area. Rajkumar Badole, a resident of Mangiya Faliya, alleged that the ambulance could not reach the woman because of the bad road. He claimed that the journey to the hospital was delayed and said residents had repeatedly requested authorities to build a proper road.

Badole said around 121 households in the area have submitted applications seeking road construction, but the work has not yet been completed.

Health Officials Say Pregnancy Monitoring Was Missed

Khargone CMHO Dr Daulat Singh Chauhan said Shivani had been working as a labourer in Gujarat with her husband and returned to the village on September 14. According to officials, she had not been under regular monitoring by the local health department during that period.

Officials said Shivani had not reported the absence of foetal movement to health workers in time. They said the health department was also not informed about the issue.

Officials added that a proposal for construction of the road connecting the area has already been submitted. A detailed report on the incident is also being sent to senior district officials.