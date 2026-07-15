Alot's Sandipani School Faces Teacher Crunch; LKG, UKG Classes Left Without Regular Instruction | FP photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A severe shortage of teachers at Sandipani School in Alot has disrupted classes, leaving LKG and UKG students without regular instruction despite a steady rise in admissions.

Parents, attracted by the promise of quality English-medium education in a government school, have expressed concern over the impact on their children's learning.

The school has enrolled around 159 children in its pre-primary section, but the absence of dedicated teachers has left LKG and UKG classrooms largely unused, depriving students of structured early education.

The shortage extends to the primary section. Classes 1 to 5, with a combined strength of 543 students across about 15 classrooms, are being managed by only six teachers.

The limited staff are required to handle multiple classes, affecting the quality of teaching and increasing their workload.

Parents said they chose the school for its English-medium curriculum, modern teaching methods and improved infrastructure. However, they fear the continuing shortage of teachers will adversely affect students' academic progress.

They also raised concerns over the lack of separate transport facilities for younger children, saying safe and convenient transportation is essential for pre-primary students.

With the academic session already underway, parents have urged the Education Department to appoint teachers for LKG and UKG immediately and increase the number of primary teachers in proportion to student enrolment.

They have also demanded dedicated transport arrangements for younger children to ensure their safety and regular attendance.