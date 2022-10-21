e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAlot: Wheat, gram sacks missing from warehouse, couple booked

Alot: Wheat, gram sacks missing from warehouse, couple booked

The cost of the wheat and gram bags is stated to be more than Rs 1 lakh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Alot(Madhya Pradesh): Around 1,250 wheat and 203 gram bags have reportedly gone missing from warehouses owned by businessman Manoj Kala and his wife Sangeeta Kala. The cost of the wheat and gram bags is stated to be more than Rs 1 lakh.

Junior Assistant Branch Manager of MP Ware Housing and Logistics Corporation Salimuddin Khan of Jaibharat Nagar, Ratlam, has filed a case of defamation against the duo at Alot police station.

Earlier, a complaint was filed on behalf of Ware Housing and Logistics Corporation for allegedly siphoning off more than 1,250 wheat and 203 gram bags worth over Rs 1 lakh following a departmental probe.

Alot SHO BL Bhabhar said that wheat and gram sacks were kept in three warehouses owned by businessman and his wife by MP Ware Housing and Logistics. During regular verification, bags were reportedly found missing.

When the said stock of wheat was checked at Manoj warehouse, the bags were found missing from April 11 2021 to June 29, 2022, whereas bags were found to be missing from Sangeeta’s warehouse between May 21, 2020 and June 29, 2022, which indicates that the accused committed an alleged scam of around lakh of rupees. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also
MP: Alot cops crack Rs 9 lakh loot, one held, 3 at large
article-image

RECENT STORIES

ATM guard killed by robber in Pithampur

ATM guard killed by robber in Pithampur

Khargone: Martyrs Day celebrated on DRP line

Khargone: Martyrs Day celebrated on DRP line

Fallen men-in-khaki remembered on Police Commemoration Day in Dhar

Fallen men-in-khaki remembered on Police Commemoration Day in Dhar

Khandwa: Parents-teacher’s Assn seeks action against teacher, clerk caught having beer in school

Khandwa: Parents-teacher’s Assn seeks action against teacher, clerk caught having beer in school

Dewas bags 2nd place in PMAY Urban in Best Performing Municipal Corporation

Dewas bags 2nd place in PMAY Urban in Best Performing Municipal Corporation