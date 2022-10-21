Alot: Wheat, gram sacks missing from warehouse, couple booked

Representative Image |

Alot(Madhya Pradesh): Around 1,250 wheat and 203 gram bags have reportedly gone missing from warehouses owned by businessman Manoj Kala and his wife Sangeeta Kala. The cost of the wheat and gram bags is stated to be more than Rs 1 lakh.

Junior Assistant Branch Manager of MP Ware Housing and Logistics Corporation Salimuddin Khan of Jaibharat Nagar, Ratlam, has filed a case of defamation against the duo at Alot police station.

Earlier, a complaint was filed on behalf of Ware Housing and Logistics Corporation for allegedly siphoning off more than 1,250 wheat and 203 gram bags worth over Rs 1 lakh following a departmental probe.

Alot SHO BL Bhabhar said that wheat and gram sacks were kept in three warehouses owned by businessman and his wife by MP Ware Housing and Logistics. During regular verification, bags were reportedly found missing.

When the said stock of wheat was checked at Manoj warehouse, the bags were found missing from April 11 2021 to June 29, 2022, whereas bags were found to be missing from Sangeeta’s warehouse between May 21, 2020 and June 29, 2022, which indicates that the accused committed an alleged scam of around lakh of rupees. Further investigation is underway.