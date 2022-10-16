MP: Alot cops crack Rs 9 lakh loot, one held, 3 at large

Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of one person, Alot police claimed to have solved the broad daylight loot that occurred more than two-month ago.

Police informed that the arrested accused has been identified as Ritesh, a resident of Gulkhedi Menpuri village in Rajgarh district. Police are searching for three other accused Sahil, Kalu and Abhay, all residents of Gulkhedi Menpuri village in Rajgarh district.

Police recovered Rs nine lakh, looted from a farmer, bank passbook and Aadhar Card.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 8, when Sitaram Chandravanshi, a resident of Sardarpur withdrew Rs nine lakh from Alot's Central Bank of India branch around noon.

He went to buy footwear at a shop near Kanya Shala Road in Alot village along with his elder brother Pirulal and placed the bag on the floor. Suddenly, their bag was not to be seen and was not found even after searching for many hours.

On receipt of the information, SI Pankaj Rajput, ASI RC Lakshkar along with other policemen reached the spot and thoroughly checked CCTVs placed outside of all the shops and banks. Based on Sitaramís statement, police registered a case and began an investigation.