Alot: Villagers lock panchayat Bhawan to protest lack of drinking water

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers of nearby gram panchayat Kasari Chouhan locked the panchayat bhawan to protest against the lack of basic amenities including safe drinking water and regular cleaning of drains in the village.

Residents Nahar Singh Panwar, Bhairav Singh Dangi and others said that there is no drinking water supply in the village for the last six months.

Major lapses in drinking water and health facilities have been published several times. Taking cognisance of the matter, Zilla panchayat chief executive officer Jamuna Bhide had directed the janpad panchayat CEO to resolve the issue, but no action has been taken in the matter so far. They further said that the negligence of the authorities is now forcing the villagers to organise a mass movement. They warned of staging a demonstration and presenting bangles to the concerned officers in case no action is taken within three days.

Janpad panchayat CEO Radhakrishna Vaktaria said that the motor pump has been given for repairing and the water woes will be resolved in two days. Officers have been directed to resolve the other public issues at the earliest, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:26 PM IST