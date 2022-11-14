Alot: Two Alot players selected for national shooting volleyball

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Two players from Alot town of Ratlam district have been selected for national shooting volleyball championship and will represent the state in the championship.

Yuvraj Singh Solanki and Sumit Chouhan from Alot, have been selected to play the national championship for Madhya Pradesh team. Local volleyball player Jagdish Dalbati provided training to the players. Jagdish said that they have been selected on their performance at the district and state level. In order to produce more national-level players from the town, free volleyball training would be given to local players. As soon as the news broke out, it brought cheers to the entire town. Upon selection, friends and acquaintances have extended their best wishes to the duo for future endeavours.