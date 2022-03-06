Alot: Three-yr-old girl falls into water tank, dies

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old girl died after she accidentally fell into an underground water tank of an under-construction building located in Jayant Arched colony in Alot town of Ratlam district.

The deceased has been identified as Dwanika, daughter of Meenesh Bhai. SI Pankaj Rajput said that the family which belongs to Dahod in Gujarat, has migrated to Alot in search of employment opportunities. The incident took place on Sunday when Dwanika was playing outside her house.

She fell inside the underground water tank. When she was not seen around for some time the alarmed family started to search for her in the nearby areas and found her inside a water tank of the under-construction building. She was later rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The police are investigating the matter.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:08 PM IST