Alot: Three arrested for stealing power cable worth Rs 1L

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing cable wire from 11 KV line at Jeta Donger village in Alot town of Ratlam district on Tuesday. Police have also arrested a scrap dealer for dealing in stolen cables worth Rs 1. 25 Lakh.

As per details, Jeta Donger and Chhapon Sirsikala villages reported frequent power disruptions. Complainant Mukesh Kumar Gupta, an employee of Power Company had registered a case at Bajrangarh Police station in this connection. Police have arrested four suspects. During the course of the probe, they confessed to the crime.

Superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra told that three members of cable theft group have been nabbed. Those arrested have been identified as Rohit Rajak, a resident of Aron village, Sunil Malviya, a resident of Rampura in Vidisha and Jitendra Pal, who hails from Gora village. Scrap-dealer Satyendra Thakur, a resident of Bhudha Balaji was also apprehended for dealing in stolen cables.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:38 PM IST