Alot: Tal police nab thresher thieves within 24 hours

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Three thresher thieves were nabbed by Tal police officials within 24 hours of an FIR registration. Taal station in-charge Nagesh Yadav informed that a resident of Kharwa Kalan village Mohanlal Dangi had lodged an FIR at the police station regarding his stolen blue-coloured thresher machine worth Rs 3.5 lakh.

SP Abhishek Tiwari had constituted a police team to trace the unknown accused. Along with this, he also issued a cash reward of rupees 10, 000 to the person who would give information about the machine.

A team of SP, ASP Sunil Kumar Patidar, and SDOP Ansari blocked all the major ways of the village and closely monitored all the CCTVs of the area. Later, the police got the information that a few people have been seen carrying the thresher machine from Bisal Kheda Gate on Jaora road.

After which the team reached there and caught the three while three thieves fled from the spot. The arrested accused have been identified as Dashrath bMogia (24), Arjun Mogia (19), and Ashok Mogia (24). Along with the machine, an Eicher tractor and one TVS motorcycle have also been confiscated from them. All of them have a criminal record in their respective regions. Police are on the lookout for the remaining miscreants.