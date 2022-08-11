Alot: Parmar, Rathore elected president, V-P of Taal municipal council

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Mukesh Parmar and Archana Kamlesh Rathore have been elected as the president and vice-president of Taal municipal council on Wednesday.

The entire election process for the president and vice-president was held under the direction of the Election Officer at the Municipal Council office.

According to information, BJP candidate Mukesh Parmar got 11 votes out of 15, while Archana Kamlesh Rathore was elected unopposed for the post of vice president.

In Taal municipal council, BJP even after getting only four seats in the council elections out of 15, while Congress got five and independent emerged victorious on six seats, BJP managed to emerge victorious on president seat, thanks to independent support and cross-voting by Congress councillors.