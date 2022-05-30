Alot: Taal police arrest two persons in connection with loot case of petrol pump employee

Representative Picture |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The Taal police arrested two persons in connection with a loot case of Rs 6.5 lakh from a petrol pump employee on Sunday evening. The police also recovered Rs 2.2 lakh, the motorcycle which was used in the crime and one other motorcycle from the accused.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohammed Sajjid (mastermind), and his relative Fardeen, residents of Ratlam. Police recovered Rs 1.2 lakh from Sajjid’s place and Rs 1 lakh from Fardeen’s place. Nonetheless, search for one more accused involved in the crime was going on.

Earlier on May 13, three bike-borne miscreants looted Rs 6.5 lakh from a petrol pump worker in broad daylight. The incident was reported at Kharwa-Sangakheda road stretch in Alot town in Ratlam district.

The victim, Saddam Khan (32), a native of Kharwa Kalan village, works at Paliwal Fuels Petrol Pump. Saddam told Taal police that he mainly took care of the accounting department which included deposit and withdrawal of money from the bank.

On the day of the incident, he was going on a motorcycle to deposit Rs 6.49 lakh in the bank situated in Taal. In the meantime, three bike-borne miscreants attacked him from behind and tried to snatch the bag containing cash from his hands. In the struggle that followed, the accused dragged the victim for around 50 metres and succeeded in snatching the bag. As soon as they got the bag, they fled from the spot in no time.

The victim, however, couldn’t see their faces as they wore masks. The victim also sustained several injuries around the head, waist, legs and other parts of the body.

Following the incident, Saddam reached Taal Police Station and filed a complaint against miscreants.