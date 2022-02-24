Alot: SDM carries out surprise inspection of bus stand area

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): SDM Manish Vaskale on Thursday made a surprise inspection of the local bus stand area in Alot and expressed disappointment over prevailing irregularities and rampant encroachment.

He directed CMO Chandra Shekhar Sonis to remove encroachers and carts near the bus stand area as well as illegal structures and extensions constructed by the shopkeepers and to ensure the upkeep of facilities.

Thereafter, he also paid a visit to shops selling country-made liquor and instructed contractors to remove the encroachment from near their shop.

He also directed officials to make the area clean by removing dirt and filth there. During this inspection, chief municipal officer Chandrashekhar Sonis, naib tehsildar Mukesh Soni and others administrative officials were also present.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:30 PM IST