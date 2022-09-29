e-Paper Get App
Alot: Sarafa businessman assaulted by intruders in his house

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A  businessman of Ranipura Sarafa market and his wife were assaulted in their home by a group of intruders in broad daylight on Tuesday. According to information, victim Prakash Jangalwa went out to collect milk around 8 am. In the meantime, a group of eight to ten people including Pawan Jain, Ranu Jain, Rajal Jian, Bharta Dhakad, and others, residents of  Sherpur Khurd village forcefully broke into his house.

According to Jangalwa, the intruders started assaulting his wife Rajshree and also threw valuables like the almirah, fridge, and locker out of the house. When Prakash reached home, he was also badly beaten by the miscreants. Later, on hearing the ruckus, neighbours gathered and called dial 100. Fearing the police, the accused fled the spot.

Few among the intruders were caught by the police guided by sub-inspector Pankaj Rajpoot. On the report of Rajshree Prakash Jangalwa, police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 452, 294, 323, 506 and 340 of IPC. 

