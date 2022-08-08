Alot: Rs 9L robbed from man busy buying shoes

Representative Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified miscreants took away a bag containing Rs 9 lakh from a person while he was busy buying footwear at a shop near Kanya Shala Road located in Alot village of Ratlam district.

According to information, Sitaram Chandravanshi's father Dhanna Chandravanshi, a resident of Sardarpur withdrew cash from Alot's Central Bank of India branch around 12:00 noon along with his elder brother Pirulal to begin a start-up of a tent house management.

Meanwhile, they stopped at the shoe store to buy shoes and placed the bag on the floor. Suddenly, their bag disappeared and was not found even after searching for many hours.

On the receipt of information, SI Pankaj Rajput, ASI RC Lakshkar along with other policemen reached the spot and thoroughly checked CCTVs placed outside of all the shops and banks. The investigation is still under process as the miscreants are on the run. Sitaram informed that for starting his own business, he had sanctioned a loan of Rs 12 lakh from AU Bank.

Since his account was in the Central Bank of India, the amount was transferred by AU Bank and he was carrying the loan amount. Notably, the bag consisted of bundles of 2,000 and 500 denomination notes.