e-Paper Get App

Alot: Rs 9L robbed from man busy buying shoes

According to information, Sitaram Chandravanshi's father Dhanna Chandravanshi, a resident of Sardarpur withdrew cash from Alot's Central Bank of India branch around 12:00 noon

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified miscreants took away a bag containing Rs 9 lakh from a person while he was busy buying footwear at a shop near Kanya Shala Road located in Alot village of Ratlam district.

According to information, Sitaram Chandravanshi's father Dhanna Chandravanshi, a resident of Sardarpur withdrew cash from Alot's Central Bank of India branch around 12:00 noon along with his elder brother Pirulal to begin a start-up of a tent house management.

Meanwhile, they stopped at the shoe store to buy shoes and placed the bag on the floor. Suddenly, their bag disappeared and was not found even after searching for many hours.

On the receipt of information, SI Pankaj Rajput, ASI RC Lakshkar along with other policemen reached the spot and thoroughly checked CCTVs placed outside of all the shops and banks. The investigation is still under process as the miscreants are on the run. Sitaram informed that for starting his own business, he had sanctioned a loan of Rs 12 lakh from AU Bank.

Since his account was in the Central Bank of India, the amount was transferred by AU Bank and he was carrying the loan amount. Notably, the bag consisted of bundles of 2,000 and 500 denomination notes.

Read Also
Alot: Fluoride level at over 400% of safe limit pose grave health risk for children
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreAlot: Rs 9L robbed from man busy buying shoes

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: BJP leaders arrive at residence of Devendra Fadnavis ahead of cabinet expansion

Mumbai updates: BJP leaders arrive at residence of Devendra Fadnavis ahead of cabinet expansion

Gujarat official wants students to express gratitude for benefiting from govt schemes

Gujarat official wants students to express gratitude for benefiting from govt schemes

PM Modi showers accolades on outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu: 'Inspiring, encouraging, rewarding'

PM Modi showers accolades on outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu: 'Inspiring, encouraging, rewarding'

10 days left in office for CJI Ramana, THESE five important cases await decision

10 days left in office for CJI Ramana, THESE five important cases await decision

Shinde camp MLA Abdul Sattar under attack after names of his daughters, son appear in list of...

Shinde camp MLA Abdul Sattar under attack after names of his daughters, son appear in list of...