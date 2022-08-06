e-Paper Get App

Alot: Fluoride level at over 400% of safe limit pose grave health risk for children

Navodaya Vidyalaya students falling sick

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 09:41 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The condition of drinking water in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Alot block of Ratlam district is worrisome so much so that students have been falling sick of water-borne diseases due to consumption of this contaminated water. Inadequate access to safe drinking water and lack of hygiene at school has resulted in serious health consequences for children.

Fluoride level in drinking water should be 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per litre of water but water available at school contains 8.12 milligrams of fluoride per litre of water as a result of which some of the children have started falling ill.

A parent-teacher conference (PTC) was organised in the school on Thursday where children reported stomach pain, falling hair, and skin diseases due to the consumption of saline water.

In order to reduce the risk of students falling sick due to lack of water or contaminated water, the Principal has written a letter to the authorities for proper arrangements for potable drinking water and to dig a tubewell as consumption of dirty water is detrimental to kids’ health.

A delegation of guardians has also flagged the issue and handed over a memorandum to SDM Alot. During this, Shambhu Singh Tanwar, Shravan Singh Rathod, Parmanand Patidar and other guardians marked their presence in the delegation.

Read Also
Alot: Find Ranglal Patidar as his life is in danger, demands Patidar community
article-image
HomeIndoreAlot: Fluoride level at over 400% of safe limit pose grave health risk for children

RECENT STORIES

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: Varsha Raut quizzed for ten hours by ED

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: Varsha Raut quizzed for ten hours by ED

Post lift freefall in Thane, energy dept starts statewide checks

Post lift freefall in Thane, energy dept starts statewide checks

Mumbai: Compound wall collapses in Ghatkopar, results in chaos

Mumbai: Compound wall collapses in Ghatkopar, results in chaos

Mumbai updates: Fire breaks out at Reay road; no injuries reported

Mumbai updates: Fire breaks out at Reay road; no injuries reported

Mumbai: Four held from Surat for siphoning money Rs. 1.4 lakh

Mumbai: Four held from Surat for siphoning money Rs. 1.4 lakh