Alot: Fluoride level at over 400% of safe limit pose grave health risk for children

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The condition of drinking water in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Alot block of Ratlam district is worrisome so much so that students have been falling sick of water-borne diseases due to consumption of this contaminated water. Inadequate access to safe drinking water and lack of hygiene at school has resulted in serious health consequences for children.

Fluoride level in drinking water should be 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per litre of water but water available at school contains 8.12 milligrams of fluoride per litre of water as a result of which some of the children have started falling ill.

A parent-teacher conference (PTC) was organised in the school on Thursday where children reported stomach pain, falling hair, and skin diseases due to the consumption of saline water.

In order to reduce the risk of students falling sick due to lack of water or contaminated water, the Principal has written a letter to the authorities for proper arrangements for potable drinking water and to dig a tubewell as consumption of dirty water is detrimental to kids’ health.

A delegation of guardians has also flagged the issue and handed over a memorandum to SDM Alot. During this, Shambhu Singh Tanwar, Shravan Singh Rathod, Parmanand Patidar and other guardians marked their presence in the delegation.