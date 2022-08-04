Alot: Find Ranglal Patidar as his life is in danger, demands Patidar community

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A missing case of Ranglal Patidar, an elected councilor from Ward No 6 at Pipliya Pitha village in Alot tehsil is yet to crack. Upset over this, scores of Patidar community members gathered at sub-divisional magistrate Manisha Vaskle’s office and submitted a memorandum demanding to find out Ranglal as his life is in danger.

Patidar community members accused political rivalry behind his missing and claimed that Ranglal went missing head of casting his vote for janpad president. He was elected from Ward No 6 but could not reach the polling place, claimed the community members.

Patidar community members claimed that after Ranglal was elected from Ward No 6, Patidar community candidate Varsha wife of Rakesh Patidar was a contender for the president's post after being elected from Ward No 18 and Congress had authorised her for the post of janpad president, but Ranglal failed to cast his vote and due to which both BJP and Congress candidates have got 11-11 votes each and BJP candidate Munna Bai Kalusing Parihar became victorious through lottery.

Former tehsil president Bagdiram Patidar of Patidar Community said that Ranglal’s family members have lodged his missing complaint at Alot police station and claimed that his life is in danger.

Patidar community members warned that if anything happens to Ranglal Patidar, then the Patidar community will have nothing to do with it.

A complaint has also been made by the Patidar society regarding the rigging in the election of the president of the Janpad Panchayat and not allowing the candidates to cast their votes after investigation, demand has been made to declare the election void

SDM Manisha Vaskle told that a memorandum has been given by the Patidar society in which people have been told about greed by the candidate, we are investigating it.

