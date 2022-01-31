Alot: Recovery of Rs 4.20 lakh to be made from village employment officer

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Zilla panchayat chief executive officer took village employment officer to task over serious irregularities in financial records of sanctioned amount for Kalsia village development works.

Employment officer Kamal Singh Parihar has been accused of showing false online payments in other bank amounts and registered fake geo-tagging on the portal.

The administration had sanctioned Rs 12,000 per beneficiary for construction of toilets in the village under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan in 2017-18. Around 35 beneficiaries were yet to receive benefit of the scheme. However, officer concernedís record showed that the amount had already been deposited in their accounts.

CEO Jamuna Bhide has ordered Parihar to deposit Rs 4,20,000 in the bank account at earliest. Bhide even threatened to register an FIR against Parihar in case the amount was not deposited.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:03 PM IST