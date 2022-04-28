Alot: Politics heats up as Congress MLA accuses state government over demolition drive

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The politics over demolition drive against encroachment intensified in Alot village of Ratlam district after Congress MLA Manoj Chawla accuses the BJP government of snatching poor livelihood.

On the other hand, BJP rubbishes Chawla’s claim stating that the drive against encroachment is carried out by the local administration, and BJP or state government has nothing to do with this.

Recently, Alot municipal council carried out a drive against encroachment from Kargil Square to tehsil and janpad office campus. The council team removed many of the shanties from the government land.

Officials informed that they served notices to the people who put their stuff on the road causing problems to the commuters. Some of them, however, met public representatives and the department officials seeking their support. Failing to get any support, many of the people removed their stuff themselves as no machinery had been required in the drive.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Chawla accused the state government and said that the BJP government was not able to provide employment. In the last two-year during the pandemic, the poor people were working hard to feed their families, but the BJP snatched their livelihood.

What do the administration want to see by removing the shanties of poor people? Their family is facing a crisis of livelihood today, Chawla questioned.

The administration should arrange employment for those poor people, and try to improve their economic condition, which had already been derailed due to COVID-19.

Rubbishing Chawla’s claim, BJP Mandal president Vikram Singh Anjana said that the drive was carried out by the administration and action had been taken against those who erected illegal structures on the government land.

“We are in discussion to rehabilitate poor those who got affected from the drive,” Anjana said.

Chief municipal officer (CMO) Chandrashekhar Soni said that every encroachment would be removed wherever there was a problem in traffic because of it.

The encroachment which had been removed today was on the main road. This action would continue in future as well and action would be taken by making a plan to remove encroachment. There was no plan for the displacement of the Gumti (shanties) stripes, if there was any such plan then it would be implemented.

ALSO READ Alot: Three arrested for stealing power cable worth Rs 1L

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 05:33 PM IST