Alot: Police arrest absconding criminal involved in dacoity case

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police have arrested a dacoit who is a member of notorious Pardi gang, absconding in dacoity case from Panwasa area of Ujjain district.

Sharing information, sub inspector Pankaj Rajput said that SP Ratlam, Abhishek Tiwari has given instructions to reduce the number of robberies, dacoity and increase in number of criminals caught. As per specific inputs, a police team led by SHO BL Bhabhar, acting swiftly, raided the location and arrested absconding criminals from Panwasa area of Ujjain district. The arrested person has been identified as Sidhhant Solanki, a resident of Panwasa area of Ujjain district, and a member of notorious Pardi gang.

Sub inspector Pankaj Rajput said that Solanki, who was on the run for nearly a week after dacoity reported in Jeewangarh area has been apprehended. A member of notorious was died due to falling off terrace while escaping from police. A manhunt has been launched to arrest other members of the gang.

Sub-inspector Ramesh Lakshkar, Kailash Meena, Prashant Gujarati and the entire police team played commendable roles in this case.