Alot: Mid-day meal plan struggles to feed students

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The ambitious free school feeding programme, mid-day meal scheme, resumed after a two-year break triggered due to Covid pandemic that has left school children hungry and disappointed. In a recent incident, a mid-day meal distributed at Government Boys’ Primary School in Ana Khedi village under Erwas gram panchayat was found sub-standard and not according to the menu card.

As per information, a self help group (SHG) has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing and distributing mid-day meals among school students. Irked by the low quality food, parents, guardian groups were raising allegations on teachers. Meanwhile, patwari Deepak Gupta who was passing from there at that time observed the menace and stopped to hear the grievances of residents on August 26. Observing the irregularities, a panchnama was prepared on the spot and a report will be presented to tehsildar Parasnath Mishra.

Pushkar Lal Charodiya, gram panchayat secretary was tried to be contacted in this regard but he was unaware of the whole incident. On the other hand, principal Mohanlal Kharwar did not respond to repeated calls made in this regard. Patwari Gupta said that a total of 43 students were enrolled in the school while some students remained absent. Despite the scheme existing for several years now, the food served is of sub-standard quality and not abiding by the menu card.

Radhakrishna Vakatriya, chief executive officer, A lot janpad panchayat said that quality meals should be served to children in school and the prescribed nutritional value should not be compromised. A letter will be sent to BRC in this regard and appropriate action would be taken against the accused.

Rajeev Lochan Kushwaha, principal, Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Sankul Tal said that Mohanlal Kharwar has been directed to issue a letter to the concerned authority, so that further action could be taken.

These challenges could only be solved when the authorities work with the school management to make sure the meals reach the children regularly and on time.