Alot: Married woman gives family the slip, remarries her lover

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a 24-year-old married woman who had gone missing leaving her slippers on the bank of the Luni river was found at her lover’s place in Dhabla village, Rajasthan.

Earlier, after finding her slippers on the bank of the flooded river, her family members felt that she might be washed away in flood water and they sought the NDRF team to find her. NDRF divers launched a two-day extensive search operation in the area, but they failed to find her.

The woman who was identified as Vishnu Bai, mother of two went missing about two days back. Some of the villagers had seen her moving towards the river.

Failing to get her whereabouts, her family members had lodged her missing complaint at the Alot police station. When the police team started questioning, some of the villagers disclosed that they saw Vishnu Bai going in a car having Rajasthan registration.

When police went through her call detail records, they found that the woman was in regular touch with one Ghanshyam Rathore of Dhabla village in Rajasthan.

During the police investigation, the woman got married to her lover and appeared before the Alot police. In her statement, she said that she married Ghanshyam Rathore of her own free will and now she wants to live with him.

At present, Alot police have sent Vishnu Prajapati to Nar Niketan Ratlam. Vishnu Bai has confessed to dodging the family. She said that she had deliberately left her slippers on the banks of the river so that the family and villagers would keep looking for her there.

Her family members informed her that Vishnu Bai was married 7-8 years ago to Bablu Prajapat of Narayani village. According to the husband, everything was going well between them. She was living happily in the family. Vishnu Bai is originally from Khajuri Deora village. The man with whom she remarried is a resident of Dhabla Siya village of Rajasthan.

