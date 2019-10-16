Alot: Open packets of ice cream, biscuits destroyed

Alot: An inspection was conducted by food department to check sales of adulterated sweets and food products on Tuesday. The inspection team led by SDM Chandra Singh Solanki visited Balaji Restaurant, Ashish Bakery, and Om Namkeen evam Mishthan Bhandar for appropriate action.

They took samples of sweets from Om Namkeen and destroyed 12 open packets of ice cream at Ashish Bakery. Eight bottles of cold drink and 20 packets of biscuits were destroyed here as well. Samples of sweets and snacks were also taken by the department from Balaji Restaurant and Gupta Mishthann. Food officer Yashwant Kumar Sharma said inspection is being done in view of Diwali festival but inspection will continue in near future.

Patwari Dev Chauhan, naib tahsildar Kailash Damor, and officers from food and drug administration department will be present.