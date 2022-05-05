Alot: Non-appointment of branch manager creates problem for customers in district’s Central bank of India

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): According to the Central bank of India of the area, some of its customers were facing service issues due to the non-appointment of branch manager for the last two months.

Praveen Jaiswal, a resident of Alot and a customer of the bank, said that due to the non-availability of the branch manager, Loan-related work was halted for the last two months.

“I had applied for a home loan while only the manager's signature was left. Due to the absence of a manager, the loan has been stuck for the last two months,” Jaiswal said.

It requires a bank manager whether it may be loan work or any other service work. Several works of customers were halted due to non-appointment of the branch manager several times.

Notably, former branch manager ML Chouhan was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta team while taking a bribe in March, 2022. Since then, the post of branch manager was lying vacant. Following which the bank has been experiencing cold responses from its customers.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:18 PM IST