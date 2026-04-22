 Alot Naib Tehsildar Suspended After Patwari’s Suicide Sparks Protests In MP's Ratlam
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Alot Naib Tehsildar Suspended After Patwari’s Suicide Sparks Protests In MP's Ratlam

The naib tehsildar Savita Rathore has been suspended following the suicide of patwari Ravi Shankar Kharadi in Alot, after allegations surfaced of pressure to alter revenue records. According to the suicide note, Kharadi claimed he was forced to change land-related documents. The action was taken by the Ratlam district administration after mounting protests and a review of the case.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
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Alot Naib Tehsildar Suspended After Patwari’s Suicide Sparks Protests In MP's Ratlam |

Alot/Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Amid mounting protests over the suicide of patwari Ravi Shankar Kharadi posted in Alot, Ratlam Collector Nisha Singh, with the approval of divisional commissioner Ashish Singh, has suspended naib tehsildar Savita Rathore late Wednesday night.

The action followed examination of a suicide note in which Kharadi alleged that he was pressured to alter official revenue records, including land demarcation maps, spot inspection reports and panchnamas.

Since Tuesday night, the deceased’s family and members of the District Patwari Association had been staging a sit-in at the Industrial Police Station, demanding suspension of the officer and registration of an FIR. The protest was briefly called off after assurances from senior officials.

However, on Wednesday morning, the family launched another protest at the Medical College, refusing to allow post-mortem examination until an FIR is registered. Additional Collector Dr Shalini Srivastava and SDM Archi Harit reached the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters by sitting among them, but the agitation continued. The family initially refused to allow the post-mortem at the Medical College, but it was later conducted after administrative intervention.

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Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar, district panchayat vice-president Keshuram Ninama, Dinesh Mal, leaders of JAYS and Karni Sena Parivar head Jeevan Singh joined the protest, along with hundreds of patwaris, revenue inspectors and tribal community members.

Patwaris across the district have boycotted work. Despite the suspension, protesters remain firm on their demand for an FIR and strict legal action.

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