30-Year-Old Patwari Dies By Suicide In Alot; Notes Alleged Harassment By Woman Naib Tehsildar

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A patwari committed suicide leaving behind a note accusing Alot naib tehsildar Savita Rathore of mental harassment and pressurising him to act against rules.

The deceased, Ravi Shankar Kharadi (30), was posted in Khajuri Solanki village area under Alot tehsil as patwari of halka number 34. In the note, he alleged that the naib tehsildar repeatedly pressured him over duties and forced him to alter spot reports, panchnamas and map partition records.

Kharadi also claimed in his suicide note that he was denied leave to attend his brother’s wedding and was mentally harassed by being frequently summoned to the officer’s quarters. The note also mentions a person named Ranjeet Singh, in whose favour he was allegedly being pressured to act.

He stated that he had recordings of the harassment and instances where he was forced into wrongdoing. When he resisted, he was allegedly issued a show-cause notice to intimidate him. “I cannot do a job under pressure,” he wrote in the note. Khardari, whose appointment was on compassionate grounds, had joined the service two years back. He leaves behind a wife and two kids.

Following the incident, several patwaris in Alot tehsil have raised concerns over the working style of the officer, alleging similar harassment.

Police have seized the suicide note and launched an investigation. Officials said the probe will focus on recovering the evidence mentioned in the note.

Naib tehsildar has refuted all allegations against her and said she herself was puzzled why such a 'sensible' person like Ravi had committed suicide.