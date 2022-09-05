Alot: Memorandum submitted regarding problems at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Alot, Parents Teachers Committee (PTC) members to MP Anil Firojiya, former MLA Jitendra Gehlot, and Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, regarding problems being faced at JNV.

Through the memorandum, PTC has urged for a permanent solution to various issues including drinking water as students are becoming sick after consuming the contaminated salty water from the tube wells. For the past few months, the school is also facing frequent power cuts. Due to construction of a new hostel building, students are compelled to share their beds with another student.

They also demanded a small ambulance in case of emergency. While submitting the memorandum, PTC members warned that they would be forced to agitate if their demands are not met.

In its reply MP Firodiya assured the members that he would solve the problems as soon as possible after discussing the matter with the collector. Similarly, former MLA Jitendra said that he will conduct a meeting with the Union education minister to improve the whole system.

