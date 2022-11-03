Alot: Man booked for duping, raping woman on pretext of marriage

Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been booked for raping a woman with whom he was said to have absconded on the pretext of marriage here in Alot town of Ratlam district.

As per details, the accused identified as Vijay had earlier fled with his girlfriend, leaving behind his wife. The aggrieved wife reached Alot Police station to file a case, and even announced a reward to anyone who would help trace her husband. Her husband reached home and denied all her allegations but now the woman with whom he was said to have absconded has filed a rape case against him.

She stated that she works at a private company where the accused befriended her and told her that he was single. He established physical relationships with her after winning her trust and promised to marry her. The incident came to fore when the accused's wife filed a complaint against the accused. Following which, the accused promised victim to marry her after giving divorce to his wife, and repeatedly raped her. The victim got pregnant after being raped and aborted due to weakness. A case under Sections 323,376,376(2) has been registered against the accused. Further probe is underway in this case.