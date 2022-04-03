Alot: Labourers forced to drink unsafe water while others get potable water

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Locals from Ward No 5 and 8 at Bardiya Rathore Gram panchayat under the Alot assembly constituency are forced to consume unsafe drinking water, courtesy the negligence of competent authorities, who are supposed to provide safe and clean drinking water. Sarpanch secretary Atul Vyas citing a lack of funds at the panchayat said some of the localities in the village are getting clean and safe drinking water regularly, but some of the localities, particularly the places where labour class people are residing are facing such problems.

Locals claimed that their village has an overhead water tank, which is lying defunct for the last six months and despite their attempts to bring it to the notice of authorities no one is ready to redress their grievance.

Locals expressed their resentment against sarpanch Shardabai Ajay Panwar as they accused her of supplying unsafe water from the well to the villagers.

Many of the villagers who are drawing water from miles in a bullock cart said village women and kids have to walk miles to fetch tap water as they donít have any other option to fulfil their daily needs.

The panchayat will look into the matter and redress their plight at the earliest, Vyas said.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:33 PM IST