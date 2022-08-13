Alot: Har Ghar Tiranga campaign gaining momentum

Indian flag | Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, an initiative to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it, is gaining momentum in Alot town of Ratlam district. As the programme kicked off, administrative officials, police, Anganwadi workers and other social organisations were seen participating in flag ceremonies.

Har Ghar Tiranga has seen enthusiastic participation from all quarters - from political leaders and businesses to civilians. Citizens are encouraged to hoist the national flag in their homes to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

In this series, police personnel led by SDOP Shavera Ansari carried out a Tiranga rally which originated from Alot police station. Police personnel marched carrying the Tricolour while chanting slogans of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the rally passed through various intersections before terminating at the police station. The Tricolour rally was accorded a grand welcome from many forums.

A large number of policemen including SHO BL Bhabhar too participated in the rally. SDOP Ansari appealed to people to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement by hoisting and displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-15.

Later, revenue officials led by naib tehsildar Mukesh Soni also conducted the Tricolour rally that started from the tehsil office and terminated at Kargil square. Similarly, members of the Bohra community also carried out a rally to encourage people to hoist the Tiranga to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The rally commenced from local Bohra Baghal and passed through Sanjay Chowk Square before terminating. Bohra community members were seen in colourful attire carrying the Tricolour in their hands.

