e-Paper Get App

Alot: Har Ghar Tiranga campaign gaining momentum

Har Ghar Tiranga has seen enthusiastic participation from all quarters - from political leaders and businesses to civilians.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Indian flag | Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, an initiative to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it, is gaining momentum in Alot town of Ratlam district. As the programme kicked off, administrative officials, police, Anganwadi workers and other social organisations were seen participating in flag ceremonies.

Har Ghar Tiranga has seen enthusiastic participation from all quarters - from political leaders and businesses to civilians. Citizens are encouraged to hoist the national flag in their homes to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

In this series, police personnel led by SDOP Shavera Ansari carried out a Tiranga rally which originated from Alot police station. Police personnel marched carrying the Tricolour while chanting slogans of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the rally passed through various intersections before terminating at the police station. The Tricolour rally was accorded a grand welcome from many forums.

A large number of policemen including SHO BL Bhabhar too participated in the rally. SDOP Ansari appealed to people to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement by hoisting and displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-15.

Later, revenue officials led by naib tehsildar Mukesh Soni also conducted the Tricolour rally that started from the tehsil office and terminated at Kargil square. Similarly, members of the Bohra community also carried out a rally to encourage people to hoist the Tiranga to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The rally commenced from local Bohra Baghal and passed through Sanjay Chowk Square before terminating. Bohra community members were seen in colourful attire carrying the Tricolour in their hands.

Read Also
Alot: Tal police nab thresher thieves within 24 hours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreAlot: Har Ghar Tiranga campaign gaining momentum

RECENT STORIES

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC

No pics of CM, DyCM on banners: Rahul Shewale seeks action against BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh...

No pics of CM, DyCM on banners: Rahul Shewale seeks action against BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh...

8 pharma firms make a beeline for monkeypox vax

8 pharma firms make a beeline for monkeypox vax

DGCA issues guidelines to prevent bird hits at airports

DGCA issues guidelines to prevent bird hits at airports

Caste scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede: 'Not a Muslim by birth'

Caste scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede: 'Not a Muslim by birth'