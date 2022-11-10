Alot: Farmers having tough time to procure fertilisers

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): With the ongoing sowing season in full swing, scores of farmers in the state are running from pillar to post to get fertilisers for their farm.

Here in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district, many of the farmers waiting in a long queue are not getting the fertilisers since last two days due to malfunction in the digital distribution system.

As soon as the local MLA Manoj Chawla came to know about farmers’ plight, he rushed to the centre and opened the godown and distributed fertilisers to the farmers.

In view of the problem being faced by the farmers, Chawla raised the shutter of the warehouse and asked the farmers to take the fertiliser. As soon as the MLA said this, the farmers entered the warehouse and lifted the sacks of fertilisers kept there and brought them out of the warehouse.

After which the farmers kept all the fertiliser bags in the courtyard outside the warehouse. MLA Manoj Chawla called the officers and while scolding them, ordered them to give fertiliser to the farmers on the acknowledgment slips instead of digital thumb. Following this, the officials gave tokens to the farmers and started distributing the fertilisers.

Attacking the state government, MLA Chawla lashed out at the officials. The MLA said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government in the state has failed to provide fertilisers to the farmers. Even the farmers are not getting transformers, due to which water is not reaching the fields and now even for fertilisers, the farmers have to suffer throughout the day. We are standing with the farmers, he said.

Read Also Indore: Founders and CEOs of Cos to be honoured on Nov 11